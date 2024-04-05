Driver charged with intentionally striking pedestrian with car in Hopkinton road rage incident

A Massachusetts man is facing charges after authorities say he intentionally hit a 26-year-old woman with his car in a road rage incident in Hopkinton on Thursday night.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced Friday morning.

The district attorney's office said their preliminary investigation suggests that Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 in Hopkinton on Thursday night when he became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle. At some point, some of the occupants of the other vehicle, including the victim, exited the car. Sweatt then made a U-turn at a high rate of speed and struck the victim in the road.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said.

Sweatt is expected to be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and involves the district attorney's office, Hopkinton police and state police.