Man in NH Church Shooting Case Plans to Use Insanity Defense

Dale Holloway was arrested after he was accused of shooting and wounding the bride and presiding bishop at the Pelham wedding on Oct. 12, 2019

A man accused of shooting and wounding a New Hampshire pastor and a bride at a wedding has told a judge he plans to use an insanity defense.

The state has requested proof ahead of that defense for Dale Holloway, who is acting as his own attorney.

Holloway, who recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a previous lawyer and started serving a 7 1/2- to 15-year prison sentence, is asking for more time to prepare his case. He also has filed a motion for a change of venue.

Holloway’s trial is tentatively scheduled for February 2022.

Holloway was arrested after he was accused of shooting and wounding the bride and presiding bishop at the Pelham wedding on Oct. 12, 2019. Authorities said the groom is the father of a man who was charged with killing Holloway’s stepfather.

Holloway pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and being a convicted felon with a firearm.

