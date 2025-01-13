New Hampshire

Man killed after car collides with tree in NH

By Marc Fortier

A man was killed after his car crashed into a tree on Friday night in Milton, New Hampshire.

Milton police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash at Farmington Road and Nute's Read at 10:52 p.m. Friday. The arriving officer found a vehicle that had collided with a tree on the right side of the roadway.

The driver, identified by police as 27, of Rochester, was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

The Strafford County Regional Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene, and their preliminary findings suggest that speed contributed to the crash.

No further details were released.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
