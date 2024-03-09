ROCHESTER

Man killed by police in Rochester, New Hampshire identified

36-year-old Joseph Russell had been sought by police in connection to multiple car thefts.

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police shot and killed a man Friday evening in Rochester, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

According to police, they chased the man into a wooded area in Gooseberry Circle on Friday.

36-year-old Joseph Russell had been sought by police in connection to multiple car thefts.

Rochester Police say he was intercepted on Route 16 when he abandoned the car he was driving and ran into the residences on Gooseberry Circle.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to police, he was told to surrender but tried to flee again when a state police K-9 brought him to the ground.

Officers say they noticed Russell pulling out a gun and shot him.

The New Hampshire Attorney General said no one else was hurt and there is no threat to the public.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston 34 mins ago

Boston daycare operator convicted of drug trafficking

car crash 48 mins ago

Traffic delays after tractor-trailer rollover in Randolph

An autopsy on Russell is expected to be done today.

This article tagged under:

ROCHESTERNew Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us