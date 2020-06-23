Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting

A man died in an overnight shooting in Dorchester Tuesday, police confirmed.

A call came just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning for a person shot in the area of 26 Thane Street in Dorchester, where officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, suffering life threatening injuries, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The Boston Police Department is investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anyone who wants to give information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.