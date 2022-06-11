Local

Man Killed in Methuen Shooting Overnight

Methuen police found the man with gunshot wounds in the Gage Street area around 2:40 a.m. Saturday

A man has died after getting shot during the early hours of Saturday morning in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Methuen Police responded to the reported shooting in the Gage Street area around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Methuen Police and EMT's from the Methuen Fire Department treated him on scene. He was taken via ambulance to the Holy Family Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Methuen police and Essex County State Police Detectives are investigating. Investigators do not believe the shooting is a random act of violence. There is no ongoing threat to the public, officials said.

