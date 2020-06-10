Man Killed in Quincy Pedestrian Accident

A man in his 70s was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Quincy police said the accident occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Quincy Avenue. The road was closed from the Southern Artery to Scammel Street as a result of the investigation.

Police reported later in the morning that the crash is now being investigated as a fatality. The name of the victim has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released by Quincy police.