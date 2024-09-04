Taunton

Man killed in Taunton motorcycle crash

A man died after crashing a motorcycle Tuesday in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Police in Taunton responded to the single-vehicle crash on Charles F. Colton Road shortly before 2 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old Taunton man, was brought to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name was being withheld until family could be notified.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

