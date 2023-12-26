Man pulled from burning Newton home dies days later

A man who was seriously hurt in a fire at his home in Newton, Massachusetts, this month died 10 days later, officials said Tuesday.

The man was only identified as being in his 70s and having limited mobility, according to the announcement from state and local fire officials, as well Newton police and the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

The fire at a single-family home on Allen Avenue was reported about 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, officials said. One person had gotten out but another was trapped inside and had to be carried out by firefighters.

A firefighter was also injured as crews put out the flames. Both he and the injured resident were rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, and while the firefighter was released, the occupant died Saturday, officials said.

"On behalf of the Newton Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family who lost a loved one," Newton Fire Chief Gregory Gentile said in a statement. "This is a terrible loss for them and for the community, especially during the holiday season. I want to remind all our residents just how important it is to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, especially for older adults."

The fire, which significantly damaged the home, is believed to have been accidentally caused by a malfunctioning lamp in the living room, officials said.

"If you have an appliance that’s arcing, sparking, or smoking, unplug it right away if you can do so safely, and call 9-1-1 for help. Having your home’s electrical system inspected by a licensed professional every 10 years can identify problems before they become emergencies," State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in a statement, noting that electrical fires are the third-leading cause of Massachusetts' fire-related deaths.