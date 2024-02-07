Massachusetts

Man seen on video crashing stolen truck before fleeing last month, Bellingham police say

Police in Bellingham, Massachusetts, say a 23-year-old Ashland man stole a 1-800-GOT-JUNK truck in Hopkinton before driving recklessly and crashing it; he was later arrested in West Greenwich, Rhode Island

By Kirsten Glavin and Mike Pescaro

Police say a man stole a truck and crashed it last month in Bellingham, Massachusetts, fleeing before being arrested in Rhode Island.

A 23-year-old Ashland man whose name is being withheld was allegedly on drugs at the time of the incident on Jan. 14, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

The 1-800-GOT-JUNK truck was reported stolen out of Hopkinton. Video posted by police Wednesday shows the man driving it nearly 80 mph on Pulaski Boulevard before ramming into the back of another vehicle, shattering its rear windshield.

Police say the man kept driving and was later arrested by police in West Greenwich, Rhode Island.

"The operator of the truck, at the time, confessed to officers in Rhode Island that he had been under the influence of drugs," Deputy Sgt. Stephen Daigle of the Bellingham Police Department told NBC10 Boston. "He didn't have any memory of where the crash had occurred, but felt that he had been involved in a crash."

No one was seriously injured.

Authorities say the man is due to appear in Milford District Court next month.

