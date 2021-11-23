Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Man Shot and Killed Near MBTA Station in Hyde Park

Police are continuing to investigate, but no arrests have been made

By Marc Fortier

A man was shot and killed near the Fairmont MBTA Commuter Rail Station in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood overnight.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, Boston police said they responded to a call for a person shot in the area of Maple Street. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

His name has not been released.

Police said they are continuing to investigate, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or sent by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

More Massachusetts stories

Mansfield 1 hour ago

Road Shut Down Due to Hazmat Situation in Mansfield

POLICE 4 hours ago

Man Shot, Killed During Altercation With Fall River Police

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston policeshootingHyde ParkMaple Street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us