Woman dead after street racing crash in Plymouth: police

A woman is dead after a crash in Plymouth, Massachusetts that happened due to possible street racing on Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to reports of a three car crash on Route 3 at around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say when they arrived, they found a woman who had been ejected from a Jeep Grand Cherokee and was transported to a Boston hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Bradley, of Plymouth, was also transported to a Boston Hospital, according to Police.

Police say that witnesses indicate that Bradley was racing another vehicle before striking a Mini Cooper and rolling over after the crash before striking another car.

The third car involved in the accident fled the scene, according to authorities.

Mass. State Police say they are looking for a Dodge Challenger with significant front-end damage.

Bradley is expected to face charges including motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, negligent operation, breakdown lane violation, and speeding.

He is expected to be arraigned at Plymouth District Court.

The crash remains under investigation.