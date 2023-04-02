Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

Man Stabbed at Ashmont Station During Physical Altercation

The cause of the fight is currently unclear

By Evan Ringle

A man was stabbed at Ashmont Station Sunday morning around 6 a.m. during a physical fight with another man, said police.

The man was stabbed in the shoulder and taken to a nearby hospital, and police arrested the man responsible as he was leaving the station, said police.

Police said the man who was stabbed will recover from the wound.

Police said they charged the man responsible for Assault & Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon-Knife.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of the fight is unclear, and the names of the two men have not been made public. Transit Police detectives are investigating the altercation, said police.

This article tagged under:

MBTAMBTA policeAshmont
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us