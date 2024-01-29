lawrence

Man stabbed, baby injured in Lawrence

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, say an infant was injured in an incident that left an adult male with stab wounds Monday afternoon

By Thea DiGiammerino and Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

A fight Monday in Lawrence, Massachusetts, left a baby injured and a man with stab wounds, police said.

The incident happened in the Newbury Street area, according to police, who responded around 4 p.m.

An adult male was found suffering from stab wounds. Police say before the incident, the man was holding up an infant, who was injured.

Police noted that the baby was not stabbed.

The man and the baby were treated at the scene before being brought to Lawrence General Hospital. Police say they were later brought to facilities in Boston.

The nature of the baby's injury was not clear, and police did not say how serious either victim's injuries are.

The incident is not believed to be random. Police and the Essex County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

This article tagged under:

lawrence
