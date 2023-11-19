Man stabbed in Rockland; Boston man arrested, facing attempted murder charge

A man was injured in a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Rockland, Massachusetts, and another man was arrested.

Rockland police say they responded around 12:01 p.m. to the area of 115 John Dunn Drive for a reported stabbing and found a man who had been stabbed in his torso.

The victim, a 43-year-old from Rockland, was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment. There was no immediate update on his condition.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Justin Shenett, of Boston, was arrested at the scene, police said. He's being charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury assault to murder, and disorderly conduct.

Shenett was denied bail. He'll be arraigned Monday in Hingham Court. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Police did not reveal a possible motive in the stabbing Sunday. An investigation is ongoing.​