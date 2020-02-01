Local
Man Shot, Seriously Wounded on Cape Cod; No Arrests Made

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

Police on Cape Cod are searching for the gunman in a Hyannis shooting Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., police arrived at a home on Dumont Drive on Barnstable to find a man with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Barnstable police. That man is in stable but serious condition Saturday after he was brought to Cape Cod Hospital and underwent surgery.

Barnstable police and state police are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0812, or email Detective Sgt. John York at yorkj@barnstablepolice.com.

