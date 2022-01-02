Man Struck by Car, Killed on Route 3 in Billerica

An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Route 3 in Billerica.

According to State Police, a 50-year-old woman from Lowell had pulled over into the breakdown lane on Route 3 northbound, prior to Exit 78, shortly before 8p.m. Her passenger, a 43-year-old man from Hyde Park, had exited the car and went onto the highway where he was struck by a pickup truck.

Authorities are investigating why the man left the car and walked onto the road.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified by police as a 25-year-old Billerica man, stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The traffic lanes were closed to accommodate the on-scene investigation, which lasted around two hours, according to transportation officials. All lanes were reopened around 10:20 p.m.