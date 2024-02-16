Man wanted in connection with 2 downtown Boston robberies arrested

Police say they have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with two robberies at businesses in downtown Boston last weekend.

Rongit Whistleton, 54, of Boston, was arrested on Friday on Boylston Street on a probation violation out of Suffolk Superior Court for unarmed robbery, rape and kidnapping. Further investigation by police detectives determined that he was also a suspect in two commercial robberies that occurred on Sunday at businesses on Washington and Staniford streets.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the warrant and two counts of armed robbery in Boston Municipal Court at a later date.

The Washington Street robbery took place around 1:40 p.m. Sunday. The suspect said he had a firearm but no weapon was displayed. Police did not say what type of business was robbed or what was taken.

The Staniford Street robbery occurred several hours later, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The address given by police is the listed address for West End Market, a convenience store. Police did not say what was stolen from the store.

No further details were released.