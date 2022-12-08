Manchester Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in New Hampshire & Mass.

A Manchester man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months.

Eric Mohan, 48, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.

He was arrested as he was leaving the Service Federal Credit Union on April 4, having been tracked by the FBI. He was found with $10,659 in currency, and a demand note.

“Bank robbers, like the defendant, endanger the safety of the bank employees, the public and law enforcement officers who respond to these robberies,” said U.S. Attorney Young in a media release. “As evidenced by the diligent investigation in this case, law enforcement will prioritize apprehending bank robbers and the United States Attorney’s Office will prosecute bank robbers and seek lengthy periods of incarceration to protect the public and to deter others from committing this dangerous crime.”

