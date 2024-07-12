Baby seriously hurt in Manchester, NH; man facing assault charges

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a baby boy who was hospitalized with significant head injuries Sunday and needed to be flown from Manchester, New Hampshire, to a Boston hospital, authorities said.

The 2-month-old baby was unresponsive when he was brought to Elliot Hospital in Manchester at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from Manchester police Friday. The baby was in the care of Jesse Warren, a 37-year-old from Manchester who was arrested Thursday.

The baby had bruising on his face and head, and doctors determined he needed to be taken to Boston to be treated, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear how the baby was suspected to have gotten the injuries.

Warren faces charges of first-degree assault on a child under 13, second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police, who didn't share if Warren was related to the child. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police didn't share the child's condition as of Friday.