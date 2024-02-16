Manhunt continues for suspect wanted in Tewksbury Hospital stabbing

A manhunt is underway Friday to find a man wanted in a stabbing in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Thursday at Tewksbury Hospital, which is a state-run mental health facility.

Officers were called to the hospital after Brian Kobs fled the scene in a hurry after stabbing someone following some sort of dispute, Tewksbury police said.

The two people knew each other, according to Police Chief Ryan Columbus, who said he believes this was a targeted attack not a random act of violence.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It's unclear why Kobs was at the hospital, but the facility provides treatment for adults with medical and mental illnesses.

Authorities are searching for a man accused in a stabbing on the grounds of a hospital in Tewksbury.

Police searched for Kobs Thursday night with K-9s for hours after he fled the scene. He is considered armed and dangerous, and residents in the area are being asked to stay on high alert.

The victim was taken to another local hospital and at last check is expected to survive, police said.

Kobs is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, tan or yellow jacket, jeans and gray shoes, according to police.

Tewksbury Hospital is located on East Street near the former site of Tewksbury State Hospital, which is now home to a museum.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tewksbury Police Department. Anonymous tips can be left here.