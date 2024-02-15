Tewksbury police search for man after stabbing on hospital grounds

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are investigating a stabbing.

The Tewksbury Police Department said it searching for a man "who stabbed another person on the State Hospital grounds." The department later identified that man as Brian Kobs.

🚨State Hospital Incident: Preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act and we are actively seeking the whereabouts of Brian Kobs (pictured above). If you have any information please call TPD. Those who wish to send anonymous tips can do so by visiting:… pic.twitter.com/KyoSfaQFCh — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) February 16, 2024

Authorities did not say how severe the victim's injuries are.

Tewksbury Hospital is located on East Street near the former site of Tewksbury State Hospital, which is now home to a museum.

Police say the wanted man is about 5'11 and was wearing a blue sweatshirt. He is believed to have fled toward the library.

Local police have requested assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter and K9 units.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tewksbury Police Department. Anonymous tips can be left here.