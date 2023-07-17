Many roads remain closed in central NH following Sunday's flooding

Many roads across central New Hampshire remain closed on Monday morning a day after major floods impacted the state.

Flash flood warnings were in effect for much of the Granite State on Sunday, and two tornado warnings were issued for parts of southern New Hampshire.

Alton, located in the Lakes Region, was particularly hard hit, with the Department of Public Works saying Sunday that "most roads" in town were closed due to flooding, washouts and mudslides. They shared photos Sunday night showing major damage to roads across town.

Alton police said Monday morning that several roads remain closed, including Mount Major Highway (Route 11) between Lakewood Drive and Rand Hill Road.

Frank C. Gilman Highway (Route 140) between Letter S Road and the Irving propane building will also remain closed for what they said is expected to be a long period of time as the New Hampshire Department of Transportation works to rebuild the roadway. The road is also shut between Horne Road and the Gilmanton town line.

Other road closures in Alton include Coffin Brook Road, Halls Hill Road and Avery Hill Road. Officials said many other roads in the town had the edges eaten away by running water during Sunday's storms, and urged motorists to use caution while driving.

B&M Park on Depot Street in Alton is also shut down due to flood waters.

Manchester, New Hampshire's largest city, was also impacted by Sunday's storms, with many streets blocked by water.

Mayor Joyce Craig listed over a dozen roads closed in her city on her Twitter acount Sunday.

Manchester - note the below road closures. Avoid the listed areas and please stay home if you are able. Do not try to travel on flooded roadways — do not drive around barricades.



The below thread will be updated with road closures ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2X0n3GnW5N — Mayor Joyce Craig (@MayorJoyceCraig) July 16, 2023

The Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester delayed its opening on Sunday, according to NHPR.

Flooding issues were also reported in nearby Hooksett in Candia, resulting in road closures.

The weather was so severe that Sunday's Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon was postponed until Monday.

In Henniker, police said several roads were also closed due to flooding, including Western Avenue past the bridges, Bear Hill, Gulf Road and the corner of Colby Hill.

Effingham Fire and Rescue announced several road closures and washouts.

"Take care driving throughout town, we are aware of washouts occurring on Province Lake Road uphill from the Huntress Bridge intersection as well as on Colcord Hill road. There is ponding in the roadway in the 600 block of Province Lake Road in the northbound lane (in the area of Station 1)." they wrote on Facebook.

In Antrim, several roads were closed due to flooding.

"At this time we have multiple road closures in Antrim and many areas are impassable," Antrim Fire and Ambulance said on Sunday.