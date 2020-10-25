Local

Marblehead High School Returns to Remote Learning After Party

The move comes after a large party in which young attendees gathered without social distancing or face coverings

By Josh Sullivan

A nurse holds COVID-19 swab tests at a clinic on May 5, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. The state has completed more than one million tests as of August.
John Moore/Getty Images

Days after police were called to a house party in Marblehead, Massachusetts, school district officials have announced that the high school will return to remote learning until Nov. 6. Athletics and extracurriculars will be postponed until Nov. 7.

The move comes after a large party in which young attendees gathered without social distancing or face coverings and shared drinks, according to a statement from Superintendent John J. Buckey.

When police arrived, the partygoers scattered, which made it difficult to trace who was at the party.

"We all know this is not a new thing for teenagers," Buckley said. "However, these are not ordinary times."

If no cases are identified before Nov. 6. then hybrid learning may begin as early as Nov. 9, Buckley said. If cases arise, that date will be reevaluated. Family members of the party attendees should self-quarantine for this time period.

"It is difficult for me to state how frustrating this is to announce," Buckley said. "In my 26 years as an educator, I have never witnessed an effort such as the one undertaken this past summer to reopen our schools. Although exhausting, it has served as an incredible source of pride for our system. I am sorry...We must do better."

