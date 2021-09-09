Marine Recruit From Lawrence Dies at S.C. Training Center

A recruit who died this week at a Marine Corps training center in South Carolina has been identified as a Massachusetts native.

Pvt. Anthony Munoz, 21, of Lawrence, was on his first day of training with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion's Lima Company when the accident occurred Tuesday at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, WSAV-TV reported.

Just last month, Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, also from Lawrence, was killed in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Beaufort County Coroner's Office confirmed Munoz fell off a balcony at the barracks. Parris Island officials said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Anthony Munoz. Our Marines send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," a statement from the training center said.

"The tragic death of Private Anthony Munoz is heartbreaking," Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., said in a statement Thursday. "My thoughts go out to his family, friends, and community during this unimaginably difficult time, and my team and I stand available to assist in any way we can. Private Munoz volunteered to serve his nation – to defend the rights that we hold dear as Americans – and we owe him and his loved ones a tremendous debt of gratitude for their sacrifice."

Munoz's death marks the eighth at the base since 2000.