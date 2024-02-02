Market Basket employees stop man trying to make off with woman's wallet

New Hampshire Market Basket employees came to the rescue when a man tried to steal a woman's wallet from her shopping cart, according to police, stopping the thief and holding him until police arrived.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, said they were called to the store on Elm Street Wednesday to break up a fight between employees and the suspect. When they arrived they found 42-year-old Robert Desmond in one of the aisle, being held down by several store employees.

Witnesses told police that Desmond had taken a woman's wallet out of her purse, which was sitting in a shopping cart. The victim and another shopper had tried to stop him but he ran off. Before he escaped, he was captured by store employees. One of those employees was bitten on the hand during the scuffle.

Desmond was arrested and charged with robbery, simple assault and possession of a controlled drug.