Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
market basket

Market Basket to Pay $17.5M to Settle Employee Lawsuit

The class action suit claimed the Tewksbury-based grocery chain mismanaged its retirement plan for employees by making super-conservative investments

By Greg Ryan, Boston Business Journal Law and Money Reporter

Market Basket
NECN

The company that operates Market Basket has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit that claims it mismanaged its retirement plan for employees by making super-conservative investments.

Demoulas Super Markets Inc. has also agreed to change the way it manages its plan, according to a proposed settlement filed in federal court in Boston earlier this month. Going forward, no more than 10% of the plan’s assets would be held in cash or cash equivalent accounts, and the plan would increase its annual return target by 100 basis points, or 1%.

An ex-Market Basket employee named Paul Toomey brought the proposed class action last year, accusing the Tewksbury-based chain of employing a “wildly unsuccessful” investment strategy. The company aimed to put 70% of the plan’s assets in fixed-income accounts and used a one-size-fits-all approach for all employees regardless of age, the lawsuit said. At one point, about two-thirds of the plan’s assets were allegedly in cash accounts that earned .05% or less in interest.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 1 hour ago

Heavy Rain and Wind to Continue Overnight, Tens of Thousands Without Power

coronavirus 2 hours ago

New Hampshire Lawmakers to Bundle Up for Outdoor Session

This story first appeared in the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

market basketMassachusettsBusinesslawsuit
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us