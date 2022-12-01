Marshfield Double Murder Suspect Still on the Run

A search was ongoing Thursday morning for the 27-year-old man who is accused of killing an elderly couple in their home in Marshfield, Massachusetts.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Keeley, charging him with murder, authorities said Wednesday. Authorities held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the launch of an urgent manhunt for Keeley, warning the public he is considered armed and dangerous.

Marshfield Couple Killed

The Marshfield Police Department responded after 9 p.m. Tuesday to a wellbeing check at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. That's where officers found the bodies of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, stabbed and bludgeoned to death, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

The medical examiner's office was working to determine an official cause of death, and to learn exactly when the killings happened.

BOLO for Christopher Keeley

Police issued a be-on-the-lookout for Keeley, who may have changed his appearance following the double murder. Marshfield's chief of police said he may have even dyed his hair red.

Authorities don't believe the murders were random. Keeley was acquainted with the couple who was killed, according to DA Cruz, but he did not specify how they knew each other.

Keeley was last known to be driving a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, with Massachusetts plates 7490HT. The vehicle was taken from the scene and found Wednesday afternoon without Keeley or anyone else inside, officials said.

Keeley Family Statement

On Wednesday, a lawyer representing the Keeley family issued a statement.

"At approximately 6:30am on Wednesday November 30, 2022 the family of Christopher Keeley was notified that the Massachusetts state police were looking to question Christopher in relation to a situation in Marshfield. The Mass State Police have been given the full cooperation of Mr. Keeley's family. The events that are alleged to have occurred are shocking and truly devastating to all involved. Our hearts go out to the entire Mattson family for their loss. At this point in time, the Keeley family respectfully requests that members of the media please respect their privacy as they begin to process this sense less tragedy."

'Considerable Resources' Allocated to the Search

Police pleaded with the public Wednesday to report any information they have about Keeley's whereabouts.

"If you have any idea where he may be, please call 911 and report it to us," Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares said.

"The case is ongoing right now," Cruz said. "It's in its investigatory status. The individual we're looking for right now, we consider him armed and dangerous. We do not consider him to be in the area right now. We will be working hard to locate him and arrest him."

Massachusetts State Police, which spent Wednesday morning processing the scene for forensic evidence, said the agency had "considerable resources we're bringing to bear on this investigation."