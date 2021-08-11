Marshfield's 8-Year-Old ‘Aquaman Boy' Honored With Funeral Procession

Several days after he died from cancer, Danny Sheehan, an 8-year-old boy from Marshfield, Massachusetts, who loved the movie "Aquaman," was honored with a procession Wednesday through his hometown.

The procession went from St. Christine’s Church to MacDonald's Funeral Home in Marshfield. Marshfield police had asked residents to line the streets and wear colorful attire as officers, firefighters and Sheehan’s family traveled the route.

"Danny did not like it QUIET …..so the sirens will blast, the lights will shine and we hope Marshfield turns out in the colorful attire Danny favored and makes as much noise as he did," police wrote on Facebook.

Sheehan died on Sunday, after battling a rare brain cancer for four years, according to his obituary. He was an honorary Marshfield police officer, and an avid fan of "Aquaman," the superhero movie starring Jason Mamoa -- they even struck up a virtual friendship.

Sheehan’s funeral service will take place Thursday.