Mask Mandate Ends in Massachusetts

As of midnight Saturday, Gov. Charlie Baker’s mask mandate is no more in Massachusetts, effectively ending a rule that required we live our lives behind a face covering while limiting our interactions with others for nearly 15 months.

In its place, the Department of Public Health has issued a new mask advisory in line with CDC guidance.

What does that mean for folks in Massachusetts?

If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask inside or outside in most instances.

If you are not vaccinated, you’re advised to keep wearing your mask.

There are some exceptions to the rescinding of the mask mandate. Masks are still mandatory for everyone on public and private transportation systems (including rideshares, livery, taxi, ferries, MBTA, Commuter Rail and transportation stations), in healthcare facilities and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.

We spoke to some Bostonians about the new changes and, predictably, got some mixed reactions.

"I'm excited to get back out to bars and restaurants," Katie Wolstromer said.

"I'm going to wear a mask when I'm in crowded areas and not go to restaurants," John Grimaldi said.

"Personally, for me, just not seeing masks anywhere at all, that’s what I'm looking forward to," Liza Curran said.

Children under 5 years old and persons who have difficulty breathing in a mask are among those who are exempt from wearing a face mask.

The restrictions are being eased as the Bay State's COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues to make strong progress, with 78% of adults having received at least one dose and roughly 3.5 million residents being fully vaccinated.

Effective today, all industries will be permitted to open to 100% capacity, indoor and outdoor gathering limits will be rescinded and, with the exception of face-covering requirements for certain settings, all state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

The state of emergency that's been in place since March 10, 2020, will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on June 15 under an order Baker signed Friday.

"Unless something very odd happens, I would say that it is pretty much over," Baker said Friday from the State House Library. "I would put an asterisk on anything that says it's over, but I do believe that it is certainly on the run in a big way and given the data as it currently exists right now, Massachusetts is in a place where we can lift these restrictions and do so with a high degree of confidence that people have done the things we needed to do to beat this thing down."