Massachusetts could hit a major pandemic milestone Friday - one million people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, 997,049 people were inoculated, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's latest report on COVID-19 Vaccine Data. Of those, 929,577 received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, while 67,472 had one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

The U.S. is also positioned to reach a milestone Friday as it closes in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million shots in his first 100 days weeks ahead of his target date.

Locally, Berkshire County takes the lead in vaccinations with 22% of its population inoculated, followed closely by Barnstable County on the Cape with 18%. Suffolk County, which includes Boston, has fully vaccinated about 13% of the population.

Meanwhile, a new mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center will officially open Monday as a replacement for the one at Fenway Park.

The soft launch kicked off Thursday with capacity for 500 daily appointments. Capacity will ramp up to 1,000 the following week and, ultimately, to nearly 9,000.