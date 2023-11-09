Mass. daycare owner accused of endangering children, attacking husband due in court

A 58-year-old Walpole, Massachusetts, woman is set to appear in Wrentham District Court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing in a case that dates back to late September.

That's when Diane Fenton was the owner of an at-home daycare — that's also when she was arrested.

According to court documents, on Sept. 20, Fenton was taking care of three children, ranging in age from six months to 4 years old, when her husband came home.

He allegedly found Fenton intoxicated, so he confronted. However, that confrontation led to him being hit with her fists, police said. She then allegedly started pulling his clothes before grabbing a wooden baseball bat and chasing him.

Diane Fenton, 58, faces charges of assault and battery and reckless endangerment of a child over the Sept. 20 incident that happened in front of three children she was watching at her in-home daycare, according to court documents.

Officers showed up to find Fenton in the middle of the road swinging at her husband's body.

It should be noted that while this was happening, the infant in her care was "face down on her stomach in the carpet, crying inconsolably."

She was charged with child endangerment and assault and battery on family member. In the wake of the investigation, Fenton on Tuesday surrendered her daycare license.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Fenton, her lawyer and her husband but they are declining to speak at this time.