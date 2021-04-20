Local

Mass. Education Board to Vote on MCAS For Class of 2022

Massachusetts education officials are considering forgoing requirements for this year's juniors to pass the MCAS test in order to graduate

By Katelyn Flint

Giani Clarke,18, a senior at Wilson High School, takes a test in her AP Statistics class. The desks are doubled as a way to provide more social distancing.
Ben Hasty | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is due to vote Tuesday on whether or not to eliminate MCAS graduation requirements for the class of 2022.

The modification would mean this year's juniors would not need to pass the MCAS test in order to graduate. Education Commissioner Jeff Riley is slated to present to the board for approval at 1 p.m. Tuesday. 

Tuesday's preliminary vote will be followed by a formal vote in June.

The recommended changes in graduation requirements for the class of 2022 is a move the education department characterized as, “recognition of the missed testing opportunities when schools were closed last spring."

The Baker Administration and other groups have called the testing a key tool for measuring the learning loss during the pandemic. But others- including 29 of the state’s 40 senators - asked that the tests be delayed until fall.  

