Mass. General Cancer Center receives largest donation in its history

The Mass. General Cancer Center received the largest gift in their 34-year-old history.

The center, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham system, received the donation from philanthropists Jason and Keely Krantz.

The donation includes annual funding for research projects, advanced technologies to support lab research and an endowment to ensure sustainability.

The research division of the cancer center will now be named after the Krantz family.

“Cancer research is at a crossroads,” says Jason Krantz, who is the founder and executive chairman of Definitive Healthcare.

“We’ve seen incredible progress in the last decade, and yet cures for many forms of the disease remain out of reach. We’re excited to give Mass General Cancer Center researchers the support they need to close that gap. Keely and I believe that by making this investment, we can enable a monumental change in how cancer is diagnosed and treated for patients everywhere.” he added.

“This gift from the Krantz family is pivotal for the future of cancer research,” said David F. M. Brown, MD, President of Massachusetts General Hospital.

This donation will also launch a new series of competitive awards will be available annually for Krantz Center researchers.

“Basic science is particularly exciting at a hospital like Mass General because our faculty are oriented toward clinically relevant questions and have unique access to patients to iterate more quickly on ideas. This means that the time from discovery to an approved therapy can be dramatically shorted,” said Daniel Haber, MD, PhD, director of Mass General Cancer Center and of the Krantz Family Center for Cancer Research.