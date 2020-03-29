The Department of Public Health reported 698 new cases since a day earlier, bringing the state's total to 4955.

The four new deaths included a man in his 80s from Essex County; a woman in her 90s from Middlesex County; a woman in her 70s from Norfolk County and a woman in her 80s from Berkshire County.

The woman in Middlesex County and the woman from Berkshire County were known to have preexisting conditions.

On Saturday, the state announced nine deaths from COVID-19 and 1,017 new cases, the largest single-day increase yet.

Gov. Charlie Baker has been cautioning that the number of cases would likely rise as testing for the virus ramped up across the state.

On Saturday, the White House announced that President Donald Trump had signed off on a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts on Friday, freeing up funds for the Commonwealth. Baker said earlier in the week he had submitted the request.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker explains why people should donate blood during the coronavirus crisis while speaking at a Red Cross location in Dedham.

All travelers arriving in Massachusetts have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. Schools and non-emergency day care centers remain closed through the end of April, while a stay-at-home advisory for residents is currently in effect until April 7.