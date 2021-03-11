Mass. Gov. Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to update the public on the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, a day after announcing an overhaul of the state's vaccination sign-up process.

Baker is scheduled to tour the mass vaccination site at Boston's Reggie Lewis Center at 1:30 p.m. before holding a press conference.

The remarks come after the Baker administration on Wednesday announced residents will be able to preregister for appointments at mass vaccination sites using a new online tool starting Friday.

According to officials, the system will go live mid-morning Friday and allow eligible residents to preregister for appointments at the state's seven mass vaccination sites. Starting that day, all appointments at those sites will be booked through the new tool.

All residents will be able to pre-register starting Friday morning, but the administration is encouraging only those who are currently eligible to sign up.

The remarks also come as some 400,000 educators, child care workers and school staffers in the state became eligible for the vaccine appointments at mass vaccination sites.

Massachusetts health officials are no longer requiring people who have been fully vaccinated to quarantine or test negative for COVID-19 when traveling to the Bay State at least two weeks after their final shot.

Officials said Wednesday the state's seven mass vaccination sites will be reserved exclusively for educators during four dedicated days on Saturday, March 27, Saturday, April 3, Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11.

Educators looking to sign up must use the new preregistration system to request an appointment and attest that they are K-12 educators, school staff members or childcare workers.

The new booking platform marks a significant shift in the Baker administration's vaccine rollout after weeks of criticism from lawmakers and residents, particularly aimed at the stress created by jockeying to secure a slot.

Mass. residents can now preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine using a new website.

"I think the big issue is the continued shortage with respect to supply and the pressure this put on everyone who is part of this because of the limits associated with supply and the desire for folks to get vaccinated and the capacity in Massachusetts to vaccinate far more people than we actually have supply to deliver is a real burden for people," Baker said Wednesday. "I think in that context, creating a preregistration system makes it possible to know where they are in the queue... and takes some of the heat and some of the sting out of what the supply shortage does generally for people here in the Commonwealth."

On Thursday, over 40,000 new first dose appointments for mass vaccination sites went live through the state's Vaxfinder website, marking the last time new appointments would be made available on that site before the preregistration tool goes live.

Today is the last time that appointments at mass vaccination locations will be available to book directly online through providers' scheduling websites. pic.twitter.com/ME3RBooXhj — Mass.gov (@MassGov) March 11, 2021

Anyone who is unsuccessful Thursday but eligible to get a vaccine will be able to go online Friday and book through the preregistration site. The state's 211 call center also has access to make appointments for anyone who cannot use a computer.

By filling out a preregistration form online, residents will be entered into a queue to be notified via text, e-mail or phone when an appointment becomes available at a nearby vaccination site. The appointment must be accepted within 24 hours, otherwise they return to the queue to wait for another.

A record number of people were given the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts on Monday, which comes about one year since Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic.