Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Jack Teixeira

Mass. guardsman accused of leaking classified docs due back in court Wednesday

Jack Teixeira was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jack Teixeira — the former Air National Guardsman from Massachusetts accused of leaking top secret military documents — is expected to appear in court once again on Wednesday.

Wednesday's arraignment will come about two months after Teixeira's arrest at his home in North Dighton, and nearly a week since a federal jury indicted him on six counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified military documents.

In ordering Jack Teixeira to remain locked up before his trial, U.S. Magistrate David Hennessy noted that the Massachusetts native was twice confronted by his superiors about his handling of confidential information before his arrest.

The 21-year-old is accused of misusing his top-secret clearance while working as an Air National Guardsman, by accessing classified information not related to his job — including sensitive military details about the war in Ukraine.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators said he was posting that information on social media group chats since early last year.

Teixeira allegedly tried destroying evidence once he realized that he was being investigated, with prosecutors adding that his actions have endangered U.S. security.

Justice Department lawyers made the disclosure in a court papers urging a magistrate judge to keep Jack Teixeira behind bars while he awaits trial.

The Department of Justice noted that each charge of unauthorized retention and transmission of classified documents carries a sentence of up to 10 years, so, if convicted of all counts, Teixeira could face up to 60 years behind bars.

Teixeira's lawyers have tried to get him released on bail, but so far, the judge in his case has not granted that request, citing concerns about his access to guns and violent remarks he's allegedly made in the past.

Teixeira is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Worcester.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

More stories about Jack Teixeira

Jack Teixeira Jun 15

Mass. guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense info

Jack Teixeira May 26

Teixeira's Lawyer Files Motion to Withdraw as Counsel

This article tagged under:

Jack Teixeira
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us