Mass. guardsman accused of leaking classified docs due back in court Wednesday

Jack Teixeira — the former Air National Guardsman from Massachusetts accused of leaking top secret military documents — is expected to appear in court once again on Wednesday.

Wednesday's arraignment will come about two months after Teixeira's arrest at his home in North Dighton, and nearly a week since a federal jury indicted him on six counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified military documents.

In ordering Jack Teixeira to remain locked up before his trial, U.S. Magistrate David Hennessy noted that the Massachusetts native was twice confronted by his superiors about his handling of confidential information before his arrest.

The 21-year-old is accused of misusing his top-secret clearance while working as an Air National Guardsman, by accessing classified information not related to his job — including sensitive military details about the war in Ukraine.

Investigators said he was posting that information on social media group chats since early last year.

Teixeira allegedly tried destroying evidence once he realized that he was being investigated, with prosecutors adding that his actions have endangered U.S. security.

Justice Department lawyers made the disclosure in a court papers urging a magistrate judge to keep Jack Teixeira behind bars while he awaits trial.

The Department of Justice noted that each charge of unauthorized retention and transmission of classified documents carries a sentence of up to 10 years, so, if convicted of all counts, Teixeira could face up to 60 years behind bars.

Teixeira's lawyers have tried to get him released on bail, but so far, the judge in his case has not granted that request, citing concerns about his access to guns and violent remarks he's allegedly made in the past.

Teixeira is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Worcester.

The Associated Press contributed to this report