Mass. Lawmakers Push to Legalize Online Lottery

Legislators on Beacon Hill are looking to pass a measure to make the Massachusetts lottery available to play online.

Proponents believe it is a win-win opportunity to bring in new, younger players, while also boosting sales at brick-and-mortar points of sale.

Ted's Stateline Mobil gas station in Methuen, on the New Hampshire border, has been called "lucky" after selling several winning tickets last year. Owner Tony Amico, who has continued the family business for more than 40 years, isn't betting on online lottery to work in his favor — he fears loosing foot traffic.

"If that cuts into us 10 or 20 or 30%, or even worse, then we would have to cut half of our employees," he said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But that fear is misplaced, according to Rep. Daniel Cahill, D-Lynn, who authored the sports betting law and is now behind the iLottery proposal.

"The statistics of other states that have implemented online lottery show the exact opposite, that it drives traffic," said Cahill.

Two versions of the bill are currently being considered, one in the House and one in the Senate. Each would make iLottery legal and its games available in the palm of your hand.

Cahill says there's no specific language in the bills that ensures brick-and-mortar retailers will be protected, but they call for an advisory committee that could be comprised of retail representatives and other concerned groups to help shape lottery regulations.

However, the Retail Association of Massachusetts doesn't believe that's enough.

"We want to see something that's more concrete, and writing in the statutory language, in the statutory framework, so that our members can feel protected," said RAM General Counsel Ryan Kearney.

Similarly, the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health hopes to have a seat at that table. The group believes there's an opportunity to make online lottery safer for those at risk of gambling addiction.

"People can look at your normative behavior, they can look at how much you're depositing, how much you're losing, and messaging can be provided around all of that," said CEO Marlene Warner.

The proceeds from online lotto — expected to be about $200 million — would be earmarked for early childhood education.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said that means that it's in its interest to grow profits at stores like Amico's while providing resources for those who need help.

"We have to make sure that retail sales do not go down, because we have a commitment to municipalities for unrestricted local aid," said Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken.

Proponents hope to emulate what a dozen other states have done and attract a new generation of players that will also bring in more business for retailers like Amico.

"I hope to continue to stay lucky and successful in this business," Amico said.