Mass. lawmakers to discuss Steward Health Care crisis

Massachusetts lawmakers are holding a hearing Monday to discuss private equity ownership in healthcare.

This comes as Steward Health Care, which owns nine hospitals in Massachusetts is in the middle of a financial crisis.

"They need to be more transparent, " Campbell told Cory Smith and Sue O'Connell about Steward.

The company is now considering pulling out of the state. If this happens, health care will be far less accessible for hundreds of thousands of people.

Gov. Maura Healey has placed the blame on the company's management.