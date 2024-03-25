Steward Health Care

Mass. lawmakers to discuss Steward Health Care crisis

The company, which owns nine hospitals in Massachusetts, has said it might leave the state

By Marc Fortier

An emergency room entrance at a Steward Health Care-run hospital in Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts lawmakers are holding a hearing Monday to discuss private equity ownership in healthcare.

This comes as Steward Health Care, which owns nine hospitals in Massachusetts is in the middle of a financial crisis.

The company is now considering pulling out of the state. If this happens, health care will be far less accessible for hundreds of thousands of people.

Gov. Maura Healey has placed the blame on the company's management.

