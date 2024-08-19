Massachusetts Turnpike

Mass. Pike closed in both directions in Charlton due to multiple crashes

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

A truck crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Sean Bullis via X

The Massachusetts Turnpike is closed in both directions in Charlton on Monday afternoon due to multiple crashes, according to the state Department of Transportation.

MassDOT said on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 3 p.m. that Interstate 90 eastbound was closed at exit 85 due to "multiple crashes." About 15 minutes later, they provided an update, saying that the highway is now closed in both directions.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts news

First Alert Weather 3 hours ago

Tracking strong storms, flooding threat in New England Monday

Cambridge 6 hours ago

Duck boat rescues toddler, father from Charles River: PHOTOS

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts Turnpike
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us