Mass. Pike closed in both directions in Charlton due to multiple crashes

The Massachusetts Turnpike is closed in both directions in Charlton on Monday afternoon due to multiple crashes, according to the state Department of Transportation.

MassDOT said on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 3 p.m. that Interstate 90 eastbound was closed at exit 85 due to "multiple crashes." About 15 minutes later, they provided an update, saying that the highway is now closed in both directions.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

No further details were immediately available.