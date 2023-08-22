Mass. police oversight committee releases database of officer disciplinary records

The POST Commission, officially known as the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, released a database of disciplinary records on Tuesday morning that includes 3,413 records of 2,165 officers from 273 law enforcement agencies.

The earliest record is from December 1984 and the data runs through Jan. 31, 2023. Officers who have resigned or retired in good standing are not included; the data reflects only those who have resigned or retired to avoid discipline.

You can view the full database, alphabetically by agency, below:

"We are pleased with the progress of another major directive of our statute,” Enrique Zuniga, POST Commission executive director, said in a statement. “Since its inception, the POST Commission has ensured that we meet statutory obligations while focusing on the critical tasks associated with building this new agency. Over the past year, law enforcement agencies submitted disciplinary records and POST staff has worked carefully to validate these officer records for publishing. We know that releasing this information furthers police accountability and is a matter of great public interest.”

The reports contain law enforcement agency summaries of sustained allegations and discipline imposed on active police officers. It also lists the officer's name and the law enforcement agency that employed them, along with the date and type of allegation. It does not reflect unfounded complaints.

Misconduct reports that fall within POST's reporting requirements include:

Reports alleging bias on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.

Complaints regarding use of excessive, prohibited, or deadly force

Actions that resulted in serious bodily injury or death including officer-involved shootings

Truthfulness or professional integrity (misrepresenting or falsifying reports or evidence)

Criminal misconduct (felonies, misdemeanors)

Other misconduct (unprofessionalism, policy violations, conduct unbecoming, conformance to rules, etc.)

There are 440 law enforcement agencies under the POST Commission's purview. About 38% of them reported having no sustained complaints and are not included in the database.

The three agencies with the most reportable disciplinary records are among the largest departments in the state: Massachusetts State Police with 493, Springfield police with 417 and Boston police with 373. The average number of complaints for the remaining police departments with reportable records is eight.

The POST Commission was established in 2020 as part of a criminal justice reform law to focus on efforts to include public safety and increase trust between members of law enforcement in Massachusetts.