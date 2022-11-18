Mass. School Bus Driver Expected in Court Friday on OUI, Child Endangerment Charges

A Massachusetts school bus driver was arrested in a Friendly's parking lot in Pembroke on Thursday night for operating under the influence with dozens of students on board.

State police said there were about 40 students riding on the bus at the time.

Troopers responded to a 911 call reporting a school bus driving erratically on Route 3 north, just south of Exit 27, around 6 p.m. The bus had apparently exited onto Route 139 in Pembroke, where it was almost immediately pulled over in the Friendly's lot.

The driver of the bus was arrested for operating under the influence. She has been identified as Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover.

No one was injured. State police did not have the ages of the students on the bus or information on where the bus was coming from or where it was headed. But they said all of the students were transported home safely after the incident.

State police said Sweeney was held overnight at their Norwell barracks on $2,540 cash bail and will be brought to Plymouth District Court on Friday morning for arraignment on multiple charges, including operating under the influence of liquor, child endangerment while operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, open container of alcohol and reckless endangerment of a child.

No further information on the case has been released.