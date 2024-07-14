Massachusetts State Police

Mass. State Police increases presence across the Commonwealth after Trump rally shooting

There is no known connection or direct threat to Massachusetts at this time.

Massachusetts State Police is increasing its presence in highly trafficked areas across the Commonwealth after a shooting at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"There is no known connection or direct threat to Massachusetts at this time. Colonel John Mawn has been briefed by the MSP’s Commonwealth Fusion Center intelligence analysts and will continue to provide situational updates to Governor Maura Healey and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security as needed." said authorities in a statement.

The FBI has identified the suspect who made an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The gunman, who died at the scene, was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office confirmed to NBC News on Sunday morning.

If anyone wants to report suspicious activity or behaviors, they are urged to call the MSP Fusion Center at 1-508-820-2233 or email fusion@pol.state.ma.us.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State PoliceMassachusetts
