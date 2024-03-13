Mass. State Police investigate trooper in connection with Karen Read case

A Massachusetts State Police trooper involved in the investigation into Karen Read is now under investigation himself.

State police confirmed Wednesday that Michael Proctor is the subject of an internal investigation in connection with the case against Read, who is charged with second-degree murder in the Canton death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022.

"The MSP have opened an internal investigation into a potential violation of Department policy by Trooper Michael Proctor," state police spokesperson Dave Procopio told NBC10 Boston in a statement. "Trooper Proctor remains on full duty."

Prosecutors allege that Read hit O'Keefe with her SUV and left him to die, while Read's defense attorneys have long claimed she is being framed in a wide-ranging coverup.

Karen Read's attorneys are seeking to have her murder charges dropped citing new information from federal investigators.

The defense team has accused Proctor of having longstanding relationships with witnesses in the case.

"That conflict was never described to the grand jury and we've been rebuffed at every single turn," defense attorney Alan Jackson said in court Tuesday.

Jackson referred to text messages between Proctor and a family member about having a relative of one of the witnesses in the case babysit for his toddler. He also cited another text sent from Proctor's sister to Proctor where his sister referenced a member of that same family saying, "when all this is over she wants to give you a thank you gift."

"For two years, the commonwealth has been denying it, and still denies it," he said.

Jackson also said that Proctor used a Canton police officer who is related to a key witness to help coordinate with witnesses.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Read's attorneys Wednesday, but did not immediately hear back.

Read's trial is set to begin April 16. The start was delayed on Feb. 26 after federal investigators released thousands of pages of new evidence.