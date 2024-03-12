Karen Read

Key hearing in Karen Read murder trial being held Tuesday

The murder trial had been scheduled to start on March 12, but a judge pushed the trial date back to mid-April

By Marc Fortier and Asher Klein

Karen Read in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, as a judge pushed back the start date of her murder trial.
NBC10 Boston

The Karen Read murder trial is scheduled to begin next month, but an important hearing will be held in the case on Tuesday.

Read — who is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in Canton, Massachusetts, back in 2022 — last appeared in court on Feb. 26 ,when Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone set a new trial date of April 16 after thousands of pages of new evidence were received from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

The Boston Globe reports that Read's attorneys will seek to have the criminal charges dismissed Tuesday, while procecutors will push for her trial to proceed as scheduled next month.

It wasn't immediately clear if Read would be in court for Tuesday's hearing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Read's attorneys previously said they would likely need more time to comb through all 3,074 pages of evidence they received from federal prosecutors, and with a separate legal process to go through in the federal court system.

"An April 16 jury trial is not realistic," attorney Alan Jackson said.

The trial against Karen Read, charged with the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend, was pushed back until April after federal prosecutors shared thousands of pages of new documents.

Cannone said she understood his position, but advised him to be ready for trial regardless.

While Jackson characterized the new evidence his team had time to review as being exculpatory for Read, and entirely new, prosecutor Laura McLaughlin disputed that characterization, saying that at least 90% of the evidence is consistent with prior testimony in the case.

The week prior, prosecutors said they have DNA evidence that links Read to John O'Keefe's death.

Documents indicate that a piece of O'Keefe's hair and pieces of the glass from the drink he was carrying were found stuck under Read's SUV. The documents also paint a picture of relationship turmoil. They say Read was angry at O'Keefe for allegedly cheating on her.

Monday is the final pretrial hearing for Karen Read, who is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in Canton, Massachusetts, back in 2022. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

More on the Karen Read case

Karen Read Feb 23

Blogger ‘Turtleboy' released from jail after being hit with new charges

Karen Read Feb 22

DNA, accounts of strained relationship at center of case against Karen Read, documents show

This article tagged under:

Karen ReadMassachusettsCantonJohn O'Keefe
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us