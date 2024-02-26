Karen Read, blogger ‘Turtleboy' both expected in court Monday in connection with Canton murder case

Monday is the final pretrial hearing for Karen Read, who is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in Canton, Massachusetts, back in 2022.

Last week, prosecutors said they have DNA evidence that links Read to John O'Keefe's death.

Documents indicate that a piece of O'Keefe's hair and pieces of the glass from the drink he was carrying were found stuck under Read's SUV. The documents also paint a picture of relationship turmoil. They say Read was angry at O'Keefe for allegedly cheating on her.

Read's trial is scheduled to start on March 12.

Also on Monday, the controversial blogger "Turtleboy" is expected to be in court for a hearing. Aidan Kearney was just released from jail on Friday after being indicted on two new charges last week.

The charges are for an assault he's accused of back in December. It landed him behind bars for two months. Kearney has been the focus of investigators given his online coverage of the Read case. He's facing multiple charges of intimidating witnesses and investigators.