Mass. State Police Searching Water for Missing Boater in North Brookfield

A water search was underway late Saturday night in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, after a boater was believed to have gone missing.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a man went out boating on Lake Lashaway, and the boat later drifted back without the man onboard. Police believe the boat operator is in the water at this time.

The North Brookfield Police Department requested a state police helicopter around 9:44 p.m. to assist them in their search of the lake. Both agencies are involved in the search.

No other details were immediately available, including the man's name or age.