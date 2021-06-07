Local

Mass. State Trooper Relieved of Duty After Domestic Assault Arrest

Michael Atton was arrested on Saturday night and charged with assault and battery

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been relieved of duty after being arrested on a domestic assault charge in Wrentham on Saturday night.

Wrentham police said they were called to The Point Apartments on Ledgeview Way on Saturday for a report of a woman had fallen by the pool. Police said they arrested Michael Atton and charged him with assault and battery.

State police said upon being notified of the trooper's arrest, they immediately relieved him of duty pending an internal hearing to be held this week and opened an internal investigation into the matter.

They said the trooper is unable to assume his state police duties and responsibilities until further notice.

No further information was immediately available.

