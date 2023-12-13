Mass. teachers union statement on Israel-Hamas War sparks controversy

A statement approved by the Massachusetts Teachers Association's executive board on the Israel-Hamas War has prompted swift backlash for the leadership of the teachers union.

The board voted to urge the National Educators Association to put pressure on President Joe Biden to stop funding Israel, which the board characterized as a "genocidal war on the Palestinian people in Gaza."

That language prompted Newton Teachers Association on Tuesday to call for a retraction — its executive board called "callous" and likely to provoke further antisemitism.

"The current situation in the Middle East is both tragic and incredibly complicated, with implications that extend far beyond the actual ongoing war in Gaza. The motion and rationale approved by the MTA Board captures how the tragedy impacts many innocent Palestinians in Gaza. But the statement fails completely to hold in mind the atrocities against Israelis on October 7, the complexity of the situation, and the trauma, pair, and fallout the Israel, American, and international Jewish communities are experiencing," read the statement, signed by Newton Teachers Association President Mike Ziles.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The director of the Anti-Defamation League New England, Rabbi Jonah Steinberg, said the organization has heard from members of the Massachusetts Teachers Association who were "frankly embarrassed at the statement that ostensibly represents them."

He called it one-sided and biased, and said it ignores the entirety of the complex situation in Israel and Gaza.

"There is one clear answer, which is that it is impossible to live next to Hamas, which has vowed to repeat what we saw on Oct. 7 again and again," Steinberg said. "They have said that even in recent days, so Israel, for its own self-defense and its continuing security, must make sure that Hamas no longer holds sway in Gaza."

Photos: The Israel-Hamas War

MTA President Max Page and Vice President Deb McCarthy released a statement Tuesday night in response to the backlash:

The Massachusetts Teachers Association abhors the atrocities and terrible loss of life occurring in the war between Israel and Hamas, beginning with the horrific attack of Oct. 7. Our Executive Committee and Board of Directors have democratically debated and made decisions responding to this crisis. On Nov. 4, the MTA Executive Committee voted to join other labor unions in calling for a ceasefire and a return of hostages captured in the Oct. 7 assault, and to stand against the vile spread of antisemitism and Islamophobia. On Dec. 9, our Board of Directors voted to support our members and students by promoting education about this difficult history and the present situation, as well as to call on the National Education Association to support a ceasefire, which it has now done.

These decisions stem from a belief that human suffering in the region must end and we must all work together to support a rapid move toward lasting solutions for peaceful co-existence in the region.

The initial statement was only voted on by the MTA's executive board, not its membership of more than 100,000 teachers and staff members.