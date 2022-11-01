Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
georgia

Mass. Trucker Arrested in Killing of Worcester Woman Found Near Ga. Truck Stop

Jessica Goodrich's body was found Oct. 8 in the woods off a service road near Roadie's Chevron Truck Stop in Woodbine, Georgia, officials said

By Asher Klein

1000001771EM090_Harlem_Glob
Getty Images

A Massachusetts woman was found dead near a truck stop in Georgia last month, and a truck driver, also from Massachusetts, was arrested in Indiana on murder charges, officials said Tuesday.

Investigators found that Jessica Goodrich, a 46-year-old from Worcester, had been a passenger in Jason Michael Palmer's long-distance truck, according to a news release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Goodrich's body was found Oct. 8 in the woods off a service road near Roadie's Chevron Truck Stop in Woodbine, Georgia, officials said.

Investigators found that Palmer, a 47-year-old from Littleton, was at an Indiana truck stop, and notified the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement, who detained the driver until investigators from Camden County could arrive, officials said. They arrested Palmer on charges of murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It wasn't immediately clear if Palmer had an attorney who could speak to the charges. He was being extradited from Wayne County, Indiana, to Camden County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies didn't elaborate on the relationship between Goodrich and Palmer, but Goodrich's sister told NBC affiliate News4JAX that the pair were in an on-again, off-again relationship.

Woodbine is just off Interstate 95, several miles north of Georgia's border with Florida.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

college 60 mins ago

Applying for College? Keep in Mind, What You Post Online Is Public Record

violence 2 hours ago

Recent Violence in Downtown Portland Has Businesses Worried Visitors Will Stay Away

Sign up for our Breaking news newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

georgiaWorcesterIndianamurderLittleton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us